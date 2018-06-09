The Livestock Marker Show

From June 9 through July 15, Les Yeux du Monde will feature paintings using livestock markers as the medium by Gwyn Kohr, Kathy Kuhlmann and Russ Warren. Kohr and Kuhlmann have been taking studio critique classes from Warren for over six years. Early in 2014, Kohr brought Warren some livestock markers that her husband used to mark his cattle. Warren was captivated by these inch-wide sticks that came in myriad bright colors from neon yellow to silver, pink, purple and more, and soon he began ordering them by the box load. As a Texan who grew up with cattle, he liked their intended use, but he also liked their “fluidity when activated” and that they were easily manipulated for over 24 hours before drying. Plus, he exclaims, “they are light-fast and weather resistant…all for a fraction of the cost!” (of traditional oil sticks.) His enthusiasm was infectious and soon Kohr and Kuhlmann joined his journey of experimentation with this new medium which, as the exciting work by each artist shows, proves to be endlessly diverse in its use and expression.