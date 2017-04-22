The inaugural Live Well Loudoun Festival is scheduled for April 22, 2017 at One Loudoun in Ashburn, Virginia. This free, one-day community celebration is designed to give residents the opportunity to experience Loudoun-based service and product organizations who "Engage the Loudoun Community to Live Mindfully." Key Festival activities will include the Main Stage, with performances and classes; Children’s Corner; “how to” workshops; product and services exhibits; a Community Stage to showcase local nonprofit talent; a Beer and Wine Garden; and great food. The Festival will be held rain or shine.