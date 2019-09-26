Join us at Live Oak Restaurant for the September #NightCapWithWill on September 26th where we will be featuring Local Virginia Spirits such as Belle Isle Moonshine, Catoctin Creek, Virginia Distillery Company, KO Distilling, and more. We'll be sampling each spirit, and we'll have representatives present to teach us about each one. As always we'll have food paired by Sous Chef Matt Geyer. Tickets are on sale now via eventbrite - get yours today!
Live Oak's #NightCapWithWill
Live Oak Restaurant 1603 Commonwealth Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301
Live Oak Restaurant 1603 Commonwealth Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301 View Map
Food & Drink Event
Sep 24, 2019
