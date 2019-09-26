Live Oak's #NightCapWithWill

to Google Calendar - Live Oak's #NightCapWithWill - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live Oak's #NightCapWithWill - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live Oak's #NightCapWithWill - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - Live Oak's #NightCapWithWill - 2019-09-26 19:30:00

Live Oak Restaurant 1603 Commonwealth Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301

Join us at Live Oak Restaurant for the September #NightCapWithWill on September 26th where we will be featuring Local Virginia Spirits such as Belle Isle Moonshine, Catoctin Creek, Virginia Distillery Company, KO Distilling, and more. We'll be sampling each spirit, and we'll have representatives present to teach us about each one. As always we'll have food paired by Sous Chef Matt Geyer. Tickets are on sale now via eventbrite - get yours today!

Info

Live Oak Restaurant 1603 Commonwealth Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301 View Map
Food & Drink Event
7036279073
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Live Oak's #NightCapWithWill - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live Oak's #NightCapWithWill - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live Oak's #NightCapWithWill - 2019-09-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - Live Oak's #NightCapWithWill - 2019-09-26 19:30:00
Take A Ride

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular