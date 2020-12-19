Live Music with Scott Kurt at Breaux Vineyards

to

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Enjoy good wine and live music by Scott Kurt from 2 PM until 5 PM. Reservations are required for indoor, patio, and fire pit seating and can be made online OR over the phone by calling (540)668-6299.

Info

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Concerts & Live Music
5406686299
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Live Music with Scott Kurt at Breaux Vineyards - 2020-12-19 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music with Scott Kurt at Breaux Vineyards - 2020-12-19 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music with Scott Kurt at Breaux Vineyards - 2020-12-19 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music with Scott Kurt at Breaux Vineyards - 2020-12-19 14:00:00 ical
sprocket holiday 2020

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular