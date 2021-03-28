Southern by way of the Rust Belt, Scott Kurt's unique brand of country music blends the old school outlaw grit with elements of guitar-driven rock. Influenced by artists like Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, and Tom Petty, Kurt strives for authenticity over perfection, vocally and melodically. The skillful storytelling behind his lyrics powered Kurt's single "American Man" to the iTunes Country Top 40. Scott will be play at Breaux Vineyards on Sunday, March 28th from 2 PM until 5 PM. Reservations are required for all inside, patio, and fire pit seating and can be made online on our website or calling us at (540)668-6299.
Live Music with Scott Kurt at Breaux Vineyards
to
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Concerts & Live Music
Mar 22, 2021Dec 31, 2021
Most Popular
Virginia is for Chocolate Lovers
Treat your loved ones to sweet and savory artisan confections by Virginia makers. Read more
The Neighborhood Harvest
Get fresh, locally grown produce delivered to your door. Read more
Relax, Refresh, Reset
A spa day lets you get away without going away. Read more