Live Music with Scott Kurt at Breaux Vineyards

Southern by way of the Rust Belt, Scott Kurt's unique brand of country music blends the old school outlaw grit with elements of guitar-driven rock. Influenced by artists like Eric Church, Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, and Tom Petty, Kurt strives for authenticity over perfection, vocally and melodically. The skillful storytelling behind his lyrics powered Kurt's single "American Man" to the iTunes Country Top 40. Scott will be play at Breaux Vineyards on Sunday, March 28th from 2 PM until 5 PM. Reservations are required for all inside, patio, and fire pit seating and can be made online on our website or calling us at (540)668-6299.