Live Music with Scott Clark at Breaux Vineyards

Join us on Sunday, May 23rd for live music by Scott Clark from 2-5pm!Scott Clark is a classically trained bass-baritone and graduate of the James Madison University School of Music. Though locally Scott performs a wide range of jazz standards and pop music, he specializes in both Opera and Oratorio. Scott has performed on stages across the world, including Germany, Czechia, and New York City. Scott has been heralded by the Thüringische Landeszeitung as well as other publications for his “youthful, powerful bass voice” and sings to the likeness of Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, and Harry Connick Jr. Scott currently volunteers with the Loudoun Lyric Opera to help enrich the cultural climate of Loudoun with exquisite performances of renowned operatic works.

Reservations are required for all indoor, covered patio, umbrella tables, and groups over to 10 people. To make a reservation, please call us at (540)668-6299 or visit our website here: https://www.breauxvineyards.com/book-a-tasting/