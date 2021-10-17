Live Music in the Orchard: Willie DE

Willie DE, a nationally touring young artist based in Central Virginia, blends blues, jazz, and rock (mostly rock!) to create a fresh, original sound.

Growing up on Bob Dylan and Van Morrison, he busked on Charlottesville’s downtown mall and outside football games in Charlottesville performing original material and most anything the crowd asked for. At the age of 13 he formed a band called The Wave. The young band’s success landed them at major festivals like Floydfest where the group took the Main Stage in 2011. The Wave recorded two full albums and one EP worth of Willie’s original rock songs.

