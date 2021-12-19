Live Music in the Orchard: Tara Mills

Grab a glass and join us for live music by Tara Mills!

Inspired by the Blue Ridge Mountains and the rich musical traditions tied to them, Tara Mills describes her music as, "original mountain americana;" an original blend of folk, bluegrass, and americana.

Writing and singing most of her life, it wasn't long before Tara picked up a guitar and taught herself how to express the melodies in her head through her songs and hauntingly beautiful lyrics. Influenced by bluegrass, old country, and traditional mountain folk, she creates an original sound that captures true human feeling and emotion. Based out of Charlottesville, VA, Tara plays and writes in a couple of different musical projects.

Reservations are encouraged if you'd like to secure a table. Otherwise, we welcome you to bring chairs or blankets and claim your spot on the lawn!

RESERVATIONS: www.albemarleciderworks.com/visit

🍎Light bites and hard cider will be available for purchase by the glass, bottle, or flight.

🍎Outside food is welcome; feel free to bring a picnic!

🍎ABC laws prohibit the consumption of outside alcoholic beverages

*Music is weather-dependent.

