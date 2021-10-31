Live Music In The Orchard: Sue Harlow

Grab a glass and enjoy live music by Sue Harlow!

Sue Harlow is an Americana-Folk Singer/Songwriter whose haunting vocals delve into the depths of what makes people real. A thread of emotion runs through Sue's music and binds together life's moments. Sue's songs cut down to the bone and take you on a journey of human heartache and heartbreak to hope and healing to joy and love. It makes you feel something, a brief glimpse of what lies in all of us that carry us through what we call living and this fragile thing we call life.

Reservations are encouraged if you'd like to secure a table. Otherwise, we welcome you to bring chairs or blankets and claim your spot on the lawn!

RESERVATIONS: www.albemarleciderworks.com/visit

🍎Light bites and hard cider will be available for purchase by the glass, bottle, or flight.

🍎Outside food is welcome; feel free to bring a picnic!

🍎ABC laws prohibit the consumption of outside alcoholic beverages

*Music is weather-dependent.