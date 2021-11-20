Live Music In The Orchard: Ragged Mountain String Band

to

Albemarle CiderWorks 2545 Rural Ridge Lane, North Garden, Virginia 22959

High energy old-time fiddle and banjo tunes, impassioned songs of life, love, lust, loss, and a lot more from the mountains of the Virginias and Carolinas. The fine gentlemen of Ragged Mountain String Band are heading our way! Join us for some of the finest pickin' and singin' this side of the Blue Ridge.

Reservations are encouraged if you'd like to secure a table. Otherwise, we welcome you to bring chairs or blankets and claim your spot on the lawn!

RESERVATIONS: www.albemarleciderworks.com/visit

🍎Light bites and hard cider will be available for purchase by the glass, bottle, or flight.

🍎Outside food is welcome; feel free to bring a picnic!

🍎ABC laws prohibit the consumption of outside alcoholic beverages

*Music is weather-dependent.

4342972326
