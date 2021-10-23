Live Music in the Orchard: The Pollocks

The Pollocks are led by Jason Pollock, former guitarist, and songwriter for Seven Mary Three. In the mid-1990s, Jason penned such hits as "Cumbersome" and "Water's Edge", sold a few million albums, and toured extensively. His new band was formed in 2014 when a friend told him that he needed to get back into the game and present to the public his catalog of songs that had been piling up. The music can best be described as American rock, with the right amount of soul: The Rolling Stones meets Jefferson Airplane. There's some Velvet Underground, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, and Neil Young thrown in for good measure. The psychedelic South, in three-part harmony...

Reservations are encouraged if you'd like to secure a table. Otherwise, we welcome you to bring chairs or blankets and claim your spot on the lawn!

RESERVATIONS: www.albemarleciderworks.com/visit

🍎Light bites and hard cider will be available for purchase by the glass, bottle, or flight.

🍎Outside food is welcome; feel free to bring a picnic!

🍎ABC laws prohibit the consumption of outside alcoholic beverages

*Music is weather-dependent.