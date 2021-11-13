Live Music in the Orchard: Old Soul Duo

Jon Spear and Dara James – also known as Old Soul – are a pair of award-winning singer/songwriters who use their formidable guitar, harmonica and vocal skills to perform a variety of songs in the blues, folk, and classic rock genres along with, of course, original songs. In 2019 the pair competed in the prestigious 35th International Blues Challenge in Memphis where they were semi-finalists.

Reservations are encouraged if you'd like to secure a table. Otherwise, we welcome you to bring chairs or blankets and claim your spot on the lawn!

RESERVATIONS: www.albemarleciderworks.com/visit

🍎Light bites and hard cider will be available for purchase by the glass, bottle, or flight.

🍎Outside food is welcome; feel free to bring a picnic!

🍎ABC laws prohibit the consumption of outside alcoholic beverages

*Music is weather-dependent.