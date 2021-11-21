Live Music In The Orchard: Melissa Hansen

Grab a glass and join us for an afternoon of live music by Melissa Hansen!

Melissa Hansen's music is a blend of blues, pop, country and soul that comes from her own life experiences. Born and raised in Charlottesville, VA, her songs reflect years of musical experience and immersion.

Reservations are encouraged if you'd like to secure a table. Otherwise, we welcome you to bring chairs or blankets and claim your spot on the lawn!

RESERVATIONS: www.albemarleciderworks.com/visit

🍎Light bites and hard cider will be available for purchase by the glass, bottle, or flight.

🍎Outside food is welcome; feel free to bring a picnic!

🍎ABC laws prohibit the consumption of outside alcoholic beverages

*Music is weather-dependent.