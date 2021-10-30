Live Music in Orchard: Her Checkered Past

Join Anne O'Brien and Frank Bechter in the orchard for some live music that will warm your heart.

This duo will keep you humming along to popular songs. The cider will be flowing so bring a thirst, and treat yourself to a little relaxation.

Reservations are encouraged if you'd like to secure a table. Otherwise, we welcome you to bring chairs or blankets and claim your spot on the lawn!

RESERVATIONS: www.albemarleciderworks.com/visit

🍎Light bites and hard cider will be available for purchase by the glass, bottle, or flight.

🍎Outside food is welcome; feel free to bring a picnic!

🍎ABC laws prohibit the consumption of outside alcoholic beverages

*Music is weather-dependent.