Live Music In The Orchard: C'ville Jazz Congregation

Grab a glass and crunch on an apple while enjoying the diverse jazzy rhythms of the C'ville Jazz Congregation!
The C'ville Jazz Congregation is a collective of local musicians that have played together since 2005. Over the last 5 years, they've developed sets for every vibe; from laid back to high-energy.
Some bands that are part of the collective include the flagship CJC Quintet, The Hard Modes, and the Limit Break Trio.
Reservations are encouraged if you'd like to secure a table. Otherwise, we welcome you to bring chairs or blankets and claim your spot on the lawn!
RESERVE A TABLE: http://www.albemarleciderworks.com/visit
- Light bites and hard cider will be available for purchase by the glass, bottle, or flight.
- Outside food is welcome; feel free to bring a picnic!
- ABC laws prohibit the consumption of outside alcoholic beverages
*Music is weather-dependent.