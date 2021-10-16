Live Music In The Orchard: C'ville Jazz Congregation

to

Albemarle CiderWorks 2545 Rural Ridge Lane, North Garden, Virginia 22959

Grab a glass and crunch on an apple while enjoying the diverse jazzy rhythms of the C'ville Jazz Congregation!

The C'ville Jazz Congregation is a collective of local musicians that have played together since 2005. Over the last 5 years, they've developed sets for every vibe; from laid back to high-energy.

Some bands that are part of the collective include the flagship CJC Quintet, The Hard Modes, and the Limit Break Trio.

Reservations are encouraged if you'd like to secure a table. Otherwise, we welcome you to bring chairs or blankets and claim your spot on the lawn!

RESERVE A TABLE: http://www.albemarleciderworks.com/visit

- Light bites and hard cider will be available for purchase by the glass, bottle, or flight.

- Outside food is welcome; feel free to bring a picnic!

- ABC laws prohibit the consumption of outside alcoholic beverages

*Music is weather-dependent.

Info

Albemarle CiderWorks 2545 Rural Ridge Lane, North Garden, Virginia 22959
Concerts & Live Music
4342972326
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Live Music In The Orchard: C'ville Jazz Congregation - 2021-10-16 14:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music In The Orchard: C'ville Jazz Congregation - 2021-10-16 14:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music In The Orchard: C'ville Jazz Congregation - 2021-10-16 14:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music In The Orchard: C'ville Jazz Congregation - 2021-10-16 14:30:00 ical
refill-sept15

Events

View more
Fall-newsletter

Most Popular