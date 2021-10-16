Live Music In The Orchard: C'ville Jazz Congregation

Grab a glass and crunch on an apple while enjoying the diverse jazzy rhythms of the C'ville Jazz Congregation!

The C'ville Jazz Congregation is a collective of local musicians that have played together since 2005. Over the last 5 years, they've developed sets for every vibe; from laid back to high-energy.

Some bands that are part of the collective include the flagship CJC Quintet, The Hard Modes, and the Limit Break Trio.

Reservations are encouraged if you'd like to secure a table. Otherwise, we welcome you to bring chairs or blankets and claim your spot on the lawn!

RESERVE A TABLE: http://www.albemarleciderworks.com/visit

- Light bites and hard cider will be available for purchase by the glass, bottle, or flight.

- Outside food is welcome; feel free to bring a picnic!

- ABC laws prohibit the consumption of outside alcoholic beverages

*Music is weather-dependent.