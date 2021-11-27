Live Music in the Orchard: Bomar And Ritter

Spend an afternoon at Albemarle CiderWorks with folk duo Bomar and Ritter.

Mary Bomar and Bob Ritter met in 1989 in Nashville, Tennessee and since then have been performing their brand of contemporary folk /pop music. Combining a list of strong originals and cover tunes, they have become known for their special blend of vocal harmony, intricate guitar arrangements and easygoing stage manner.

Reservations are encouraged if you'd like to secure a table. Otherwise, we welcome you to bring chairs or blankets and claim your spot on the lawn!

RESERVATIONS: www.albemarleciderworks.com/visit

🍎Light bites and hard cider will be available for purchase by the glass, bottle, or flight.

🍎Outside food is welcome; feel free to bring a picnic!

🍎ABC laws prohibit the consumption of outside alcoholic beverages

*Music is weather-dependent.