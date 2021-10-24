Live Music In The Orchard: Alex Caton

Grab a glass and enjoy live music by Alex Caton.

Alex made her home and spread her roots in Gordonsville, Virginia when she came to the University of Virginia to pursue a Doctorate in Anthropology. Her studies may have brought her to the Commonwealth, but it was the countryside and strong musical community that kept her here.

Having lived, taught, and performed in other centers for traditional music, including Upstate New York and Asheville, NC, Alex felt that the heartbeat of old-time or Appalachian music (a direct descendent of Irish music which was an early passion of Alex’s) pulsed stronger in the foothills of Virginia than anywhere else. Within the first year of arriving in central Virginia, Alex was an integral member of the traditional music community and also an ambassador and liaison between the worlds of Irish and Old-Time music.

Reservations are encouraged if you'd like to secure a table. Otherwise, we welcome you to bring chairs or blankets and claim your spot on the lawn!

RESERVATIONS: www.albemarleciderworks.com/visit

Light bites and hard cider will be available for purchase by the glass, bottle, or flight.

Outside food is welcome; feel free to bring a picnic!

ABC laws prohibit the consumption of outside alcoholic beverages

*Music is weather-dependent.