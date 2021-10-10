Live Music in the Orchard: 2nd Sunday Irish Music

Enjoy this energetic and eclectic Irish jam session every 2nd Sunday of the month. Patrick & Aaron Olwell and friends play their fine renditions of traditional tunes all afternoon.
Reservations are encouraged if you'd like to secure a table. Otherwise, we welcome you to bring chairs or blankets and claim your spot on the lawn!
RESERVATIONS: www.albemarleciderworks.com/visit
🍎 Light bites and hard cider will be available for purchase by the glass, bottle, or flight.
🍎 Outside food is welcome; feel free to bring a picnic!
🍎 ABC laws prohibit the consumption of outside alcoholic beverages
*Music is weather-dependent.