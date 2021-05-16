Live Music by Liberty Street at Breaux Vineyards

Join us on Sunday, May 16th for live music by Liberty Street from 2-5pm! Both hailing from Arlington, Va. musicians Eric Stanley and Doug Wall have been making music together in Loudoun County for many years. Liberty Street was born out of this friendship in 2016 and they have been treating patrons to a unique blend of styles ever since. From early 60’s pop, such as The Beatles, The Monkees and the Byrds through the following decades with songs from James Taylor, Cat Stevens, Neil Young, Tracey Chapman, Steely Dan, John Mayer, David Gray and Pearl Jam, just to name a few. Come join the fun as Liberty Street surprises you with their vast repertoire and joyful demeanor.

Reservations are required for indoor seating, the covered patio, umbrella tables, and groups larger than 10 people. To make a reservation, please visit our website here: https://www.breauxvineyards.com/book-a-tasting/ or call us at (540)668-6299.