Live Music with Ken Wenzel at Breaux Vineyards

Join us on Saturday, June 5th for live music by Ken Wenzel from 1-5pm! A saxophonist, a guitarist, a singer/songwriter, and a bandleader, Ken has been described as a purveyor of restless midwestern sentimentality, who searches in his songs for the kinds of truth that’s often best found within oneself. Whether performing as a solo acoustic singer-songwriter or with his full band Cross Kentucky, Ken stays busy, playing 200+ shows a year across the DC, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia region, the eastern seaboard, the midwest, and south.

Reservations are required for all indoor, covered patio and umbrella table seating. Groups over 10 people are also required to make a reservation by calling us at (540)668-6299.