Live Music with Jim Steele at Breaux Vineyards

Join us on Saturday, March 27th for live music by Jim Steele from 1-5pm! Jim has been entertaining audiences for years as a solo artist and as half of the popular acoustic duo Steele and Oglevee. Jim plays an eclectic and fun mix of music with diverse influences ranging from 30s Swing bands to today’s Pop and Country acts. His music is sure to please and get you moving!

To make a reservation, please call us at (540)668-6299 or visit our website here: https://www.breauxvineyards.com/book-a-tasting/