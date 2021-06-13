Live Music with Jason Masi at Breaux Vineyards

Join us on Sunday, June 13th for live music by Jason Masi from 1-5pm! Jason is an American/DC based singer-songwriter. He cites influences that range from classic soul artists like Marvin Gaye and Bill Withers to folk and blues icons like Van Morrison and James Taylor as well as modern songwriters in the vein of Mat Kearney, Damien Rice, and James Morrison. His songs are often reflective and thought-provoking, yet maintain a free spirited and lighthearted tone. Masi’s songwriting explores the complexity of love and compromise from a unique but relatable perspective.

Reservations are required for indoor, covered patio and umbrella table seating. Groups over 10 people are also required to call us at (540)668-6299 to make a reservation.