Live Music with Jason Masi at Breaux Vineyards

Join us on Sunday, March 21st for live music by Jason Masi from 1-5 PM! Jason Masi is an American/DC based singer-songwriter. He cites influences that range from classic soul artists like Marvin Gaye and Bill Withers to folk and blues icons like Van Morrison and James Taylor as well as modern songwriters in the vein of Mat Kearney, Damien Rice, and James Morrison. His songs are often reflective and thought-provoking yet maintain a free spirited and lighthearted tone. Masi’s songwriting explores the complexity of love and compromise from a unique but relatable perspective.

Reservations are highly recommended as walk-in availability is limited. To make a reservation, please call us at (540)668-6299 or visit our website here: https://www.breauxvineyards.com/book-a-tasting/