Enjoy good wine and live music by Jason Masi at Breaux Vineyards! Jason is an American folk/rock singer-songwriter and musician who plays guitar. He will be playing inside our main tasting room from 1-5 PM on Sunday, February 21st. Reservations are required on the weekend and can be made by visiting our website at this link: https://www.breauxvineyards.com/book-a-tasting/ or by calling us at (540)668-6299.
Live Music with Jason Masi at Breaux Vineyards
to
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
