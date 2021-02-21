Live Music with Jason Masi at Breaux Vineyards

to

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Enjoy good wine and live music by Jason Masi at Breaux Vineyards! Jason is an American folk/rock singer-songwriter and musician who plays guitar. He will be playing inside our main tasting room from 1-5 PM on Sunday, February 21st. Reservations are required on the weekend and can be made by visiting our website at this link: https://www.breauxvineyards.com/book-a-tasting/ or by calling us at (540)668-6299.

Info

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
5406686299
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Live Music with Jason Masi at Breaux Vineyards - 2021-02-21 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live Music with Jason Masi at Breaux Vineyards - 2021-02-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live Music with Jason Masi at Breaux Vineyards - 2021-02-21 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live Music with Jason Masi at Breaux Vineyards - 2021-02-21 13:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular