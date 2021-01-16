Enjoy good wine and live music by Jason Masi from 1PM until 5PM. Reservations are required for all inside, patio, and fire pit seating and can be made online OR calling us at (540)668-6299.
Live Music with Jason Masi at Breaux Vineyards
to
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Concerts & Live Music
