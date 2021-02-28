Join us on Sunday, February 28th for live music by Jamie Gregory! Jamie will be playing for guests inside our main tasting room from 2-5 PM. Reservations are highly recommended as walk-in availability is limited. To make a reservation, please call us at (540)668-6299 or visit our website here: https://www.breauxvineyards.com/book-a-tasting/.
Live Music with Jamie Gregory at Breaux Vineyards
to
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
Feb 24, 2021
