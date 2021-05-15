Live Music with Homey Don't Play Dat at Breaux Vineyards

Join us on Saturday, May 15th for live music by Homey Don't Play Dat from 2-5pm! Homey Don't Play Dat is proof positive that kids from the 90s don't grow up...they start a band. From The Cars to the Killers; from rock to reggae, HDPD's brilliant blend of energy, groove and positive vibes is truly a one of a kind experience.

Reservations are required for covered patio, umbrella table, indoor seating, and groups of 10 people or more. To make a reservation, please visit our website here: https://www.breauxvineyards.com/book-a-tasting/ or call us at (540)668-6299.