Live Music by Don Chapman & Eric Selby at Breaux Vineyards

Join us on Saturday, April 10th for live music by Don Chapman & Eric Selby from 2-5pm!

Don is a Native American lead guitarist / vocalist and member of the Mohegan Tribe of CT. As both a solo act and touring lead guitarist/vocalist for Firefall's Rick Roberts and Larry Burnett Reunion tours, he has shared the stage with America, Pure Prairie League, Edwin McCain, The Association, Micki Free, Keith Secola, to name few.

Eric is a songwriter/producer/percussionist, who has been named Blue411‘s Drum Thumper “Jimi” Award winner, been nominated for multiple WAMMIE awards, inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, #1 on Blues411‘s charts multiple times and was featured in Modern Drummer magazine.

To make a reservation, please call us at (540)668-6299 or visit our website here: https://www.breauxvineyards.com/book-a-tasting/.