Come celebrate Independence Day with live music on the Beer Hound Brewery Patio and delicious cold beer! Music will start at 12, with 3 different performers. Beavers Lodge Band will be kicking the day off. Followed by Andrew Washington. Then Meshia Heron will close us out. Stop by and enjoy $4 beer all day! "
Live Music All Day @ Beer Hound Brewery
Beer Hound Brewery 201 Waters Place #102, Town of Culpeper, Virginia 22701
Concerts & Live Music, Leisure & Recreation, This & That
Jun 24, 2021
Jun 25, 2021Jul 9, 2021