Join us on Saturday, April 17th for live music by David Davol from 2-5pm! David has an extensive repertoire of pop, rock, and folk music and takes requests. Reservations are highly recommended as walk-in availability is limited. To make a reservation, please call us at (540)668-6299 or visit our website here: https://www.breauxvineyards.com/book-a-tasting/.
Live Music with David Davol at Breaux Vineyards
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Concerts & Live Music
Mar 31, 2021
