Live Music by Dave Goodrum at Breaux Vineyards

Join us on Saturday, May 22nd live music by Dave Goodrum from 2-5pm! Dave Goodrum is a solo acoustic artist performing hits from the 70s to today, covering as many genres as he can from Rock to Pop to Country. You might hear John Mayer, followed by The Cure, followed by Johnny Cash and then onto a mashup of Bo Diddley, George Thorogood and Bow Wow Wow! Reservations are required for all indoor, covered patio, umbrella tables, and groups over to 10 people. To make a reservation, please call us at (540)668-6299 or visit our website here: https://www.breauxvineyards.com/book-a-tasting/