Join us on Saturday, May 22nd live music by Dave Goodrum from 2-5pm! Dave Goodrum is a solo acoustic artist performing hits from the 70s to today, covering as many genres as he can from Rock to Pop to Country. You might hear John Mayer, followed by The Cure, followed by Johnny Cash and then onto a mashup of Bo Diddley, George Thorogood and Bow Wow Wow! Reservations are required for all indoor, covered patio, umbrella tables, and groups over to 10 people. To make a reservation, please call us at (540)668-6299 or visit our website here: https://www.breauxvineyards.com/book-a-tasting/
Live Music by Dave Goodrum at Breaux Vineyards
to
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132
Concerts & Live Music
May 15, 2021May 16, 2021
May 15, 2021
May 15, 2021May 16, 2021
Most Popular
Never Forget
Part of Williamsburg’s Civil War battlefield protected for posterity. Read more
A Love For Love
Bestselling author and filmmaker Adriana Trigiani talks to Virginia Living about her first picture book for children, set in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia. Read more
From Scratch and Farm Fresh
A new restaurant in Marion is offering affordable farm-to-table fare. Read more