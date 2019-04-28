Live Fundraising Art Auction

Sit Means Sit Training Facility 9823 Godwin Dr. , Manassas, Virginia 20110

A Live Fundraising Art Auction to benefit K9 Caring Angels Service Dogs and Training Facility. A fun and formal evening with wine and cheese included. A preview of 200 art pieces begins at 6:00pm; live auction is 7-9pm. Tickets $30; www.k-9caringangels.org.

Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
703-755-0394
