The new year doesn’t mean “new you” it means a fresh start to be your “best YOU”, from the inside out. The national gym chain is pulling out all the stops with the Live Better, Feel Better Open House taking place Monday, January 14th. Anyone that visits a Youfit location will receive the VIP treatment with free workouts all day, sample boot camp classes, and free group exercise classes at participating gyms. Youfit invites you to work out where YOU fit in.