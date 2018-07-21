Spark your child's love of history at our "Little Soldier Saturday." This program is tailored to meet the needs of young learners, encourage an appreciation of the past, and inspire creativity. Activities feature songs, stories, crafts, and movement, based around a theme or historic time period.
Little Soldier Saturday
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
Crafts, Kids & Family
Jul 14, 2018
