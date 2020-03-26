"Little Shop of Horrors" presented by Osbourn High School

Osbourn High School Theater presents Little Shop of Horrors!

Thursday, March 26th at 7:00 p.m. - Tickets are FREE on Thursday night! (donations accepted)

Friday, March 27th at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 28th at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 28th at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday’s performances are $12 for Adults

$8 for MCPS Students, Teachers, and Seniors

This musical love story between an awkward amateur botanist named Seymour and the beautiful but hopelessly lost Audrey takes an unexpected turn when Seymour purchases a strange and exotic plant he’s never seen before, naming it Audrey II. When he finally learns what it takes to keep Audrey II alive, his dreams come alive as well – but at a gruesome cost!

Although the show is written by Disney legends Alan Menken and Howard Ashman (Disney's Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin), THIS SHOW IS NOT ADVISED FOR SMALL CHILDREN.