Barter Theatre 127 East Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia 24210

It is Syrena’s long-awaited 16th birthday – the day she is finally allowed to swim to the ocean’s surface and glimpse the world surrounding it. While on her visit there, she saves the life of a human – the handsome Prince Caspian – and falls in love with him. But the sea-witch has other plans for the prince – plans that could destroy them all. Is the Little Mermaid prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice to save her true love? A new telling of a childhood classic.

Please Note: A Sensory Friendly Performance of this production will be available on July 7 at 7:00pm.

Barter Theatre 127 East Main Street, Abingdon, Virginia 24210
Theater & Dance
2766193343
