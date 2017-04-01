Little Black Sheep Studio Trunk Show

We’re so thrilled to welcome back Kate Koconis of
Little Black Sheep Studio. Kate’s weavings and wall
hangings have been proudly featured in the shop at
Quirk for the last year. This special trunk show event
will offer the entire Little Black Sheep Studio
collection including more wall hangings, scarves,
blankets, pillows, and Kate’s signature plant hangers.
“Little Black Sheep Studio is simply, handmade goods
for you and your home. My goal is to provide beautiful
items created honestly, to make you feel at ease with
your surroundings. Fiber arts and plants help me to
create this feeling, by bringing a little bit of softness
and life into the home. Each item is handmade by me,
out of my home studio in Providence Forge, VA. There
is a special feeling attached to anything handmade, and
I just love sharing that feeling with you.”
Info
Quirk Gallery 311 W BROAD ST. , Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
