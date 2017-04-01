Little Black Sheep Studio Trunk Show

We’re so thrilled to welcome back Kate Koconis of

Little Black Sheep Studio. Kate’s weavings and wall

hangings have been proudly featured in the shop at

Quirk for the last year. This special trunk show event

will offer the entire Little Black Sheep Studio

collection including more wall hangings, scarves,

blankets, pillows, and Kate’s signature plant hangers.

“Little Black Sheep Studio is simply, handmade goods

for you and your home. My goal is to provide beautiful

items created honestly, to make you feel at ease with

your surroundings. Fiber arts and plants help me to

create this feeling, by bringing a little bit of softness

and life into the home. Each item is handmade by me,

out of my home studio in Providence Forge, VA. There

is a special feeling attached to anything handmade, and

I just love sharing that feeling with you.”