Little Big Band

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601

The Jazz Ensemble celebrates its annual Jazzathon with special guest artists as part of the John Kirby Day Celebration, a special concert presented in partnership with the local chapter of the NAACP and Old Town Winchester honoring the contributions of Winchester-born jazz musician John Kirby.

Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601
Concerts & Live Music
5406654569
