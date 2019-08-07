Literary Virginia Book Group

Read and discuss the best of today's Virginia literature—books by Library of Virginia Literary Award winners and finalists in fiction and nonfiction. On the second Wednesday evening of each month, join us for a book discussion with light refreshments, additional historical context, and even occasional author visits. This month, discuss "Unsheltered," by Barbara Kingsolver (a fiction finalist for the 2019 People’s Choice Awards), and pick up September's book, "Jefferson's Daughters," by Catherine Kerrison (a nonfiction finalist for the 2019 People’s Choice Awards). Loaner books available. For more information, contact Nan Carmack at nan.carmack@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3792.

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219 View Map
