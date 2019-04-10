Literary Virginia Book Group

Read and discuss the best of today's Virginia literature—books by Library of Virginia Literary Award winners and finalists in fiction and nonfiction. On the second Wednesday evening of each month, join us for a book discussion with light refreshments, additional historical context, and even occasional author visits. For April, in honor of National Poetry Month, we'll each pick a poem by one of the LVA Literary Award–winning poets to share and discuss. (Choose from the list here: www.lva.virginia.gov/public/litawards/winners.htm#Poetry. These poets are already taken: Claudia Emerson, Corrie Williamson, Sally Keith, Luanne Keener-Mikenas, and Rita Dove.)

Then pick up May's book, "The Exact Nature of Our Wrongs," by Janet Peery (2018’s Fiction Award winner).

Loaner books available. For more information, contact Nan Carmack at nan.carmack@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3792.