Literary Virginia Book Group

Read and discuss the best of today's Virginia literature—books by Library of Virginia Literary Award winners and finalists in fiction and nonfiction. On the second Wednesday evening of each month, join us for a book discussion with light refreshments, additional historical context, and even occasional author visits. This month, discuss "Fire Is Your Water" by Jim Minick (a 2018 Fiction Award finalist). For April, in honor of National Poetry Month, we'll each pick a poem by one of the LVA Literary Award–winning poets to share and discuss (a list will be provided at the March meeting). Loaner books available. For more information, contact Nan Carmack at nan.carmack@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3792.