Literary Virginia Book Group

Read and discuss the best of today's Virginia literature—books by Library of Virginia Literary Award winners and finalists in fiction and nonfiction. On the second Wednesday evening of each month, join us for a book discussion with light refreshments, additional historical context, and even occasional author visits. This month, discuss "Say Nothing" by Brad Parks (2018’s People's Choice Fiction Award winner), and pick up February's book, "Code Girls," by Liza Mundy (2018’s Nonfiction Award winner and People's Choice Nonfiction Award winner). Loaner books available. For more information, contact Nan Carmack at nan.carmack@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3792.