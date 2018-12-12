Literary Virginia Book Group

Read and discuss the best of today's Virginia literature—books by Library of Virginia Literary Award winners and finalists in fiction and nonfiction. On the second Wednesday evening of each month, join us for a book discussion with light refreshments, additional historical context, and even occasional author visits. This month, discuss "The War Bride's Scrapbook" by Caroline Preston (she will be joining us by conference call), and pick up January's book, "Fire is Your Water," by Jim Minick (Fiction winner, 2018 LVA Literary Awards). Loaner books available. For more information, contact Nan Carmack at nan.carmack@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3792.