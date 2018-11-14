Literary Virginia Book Group

Read and discuss the best of today's Virginia literature—books by Library of Virginia Literary Award winners and finalists in fiction and nonfiction. On the second Wednesday evening of each month, join us for a book discussion with light refreshments, additional historical context, and even occasional author visits. On November 14, we'll be talking about "Best Intentions" by Erika Raskin (a 2018 People's Choice Fiction finalist). Note that we will be taking a break in December for the holiday season but we will see you in 2019. Loaner books available. For more information, contact Nan Carmack at nan.carmack@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3792.