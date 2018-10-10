Literary Virginia Book Group

Read and discuss the best of today's Virginia literature—books by Library of Virginia Literary Award winners and finalists in fiction and nonfiction. On the second Wednesday evening of each month, join us for a book discussion with light refreshments, additional historical context, and even occasional author visits. Discuss "If the Creek Don't Rise" by Leah Weiss (a 2018 Fiction Award finalist and People's Choice Fiction finalist), and pick up November's book: "Best Intentions" by Erika Raskin (a 2018 People's Choice Fiction finalist). Loaner books available. For more information, contact Nan Carmack at nan.carmack@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3792.

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219 View Map
