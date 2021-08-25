Online

Literary Fiction: A Discussion with Yvonne Battle-Felton, Keisha Bush & Melanie S. Hatter

Virtual Event , Virginia

Yvonne Battle-Felton (Remembered), Keisha Bush (No Heaven for Good Boys), and Melanie S. Hatter (Malawi’s Sisters) discuss their acclaimed literary fiction, exploring themes of family, memory, and the affirming power of love.

As part of the Virginia Festival of the Book’s Shelf Life virtual series, this event is FREE to attend and open to the public. To attend, please register below or simply make plans to watch on Facebook.com/VaBookFest. 

More details: https://www.vabook.org/events/2021/09/literary-fiction-a-discussion-with-yvonne-battle-felton-keisha-bush-melanie-s-hatter/

