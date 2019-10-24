Literary Event with Rabbi Shlomo Pereira: Jewish Voices of Portugal

Jewish Voices of Portugal, co-authored by Rabbi Shlomo Pereira and Rabbi Eli Rosenfeld, features commentaries on the Torah from six rabbis with direct connections to Portugal. While their work spans two centuries (mid-1400's – mid 1600’s), the messages couldn’t be more relevant to our lives today. Rabbi Pereira will be joined by Mario Martins, Political Counselor and Sandra Pires, Cultural Attache, for the U.S. Embassy to Portugal.

Rabbi Shlomo Pereira is a native of Lisbon, Portugal and moved to the United States in 1982. He received his rabbinical ordination in Jerusalem in 2004 and has served in the last two decades as assistant rabbi and education director at Chabad of Virginia. He got his Ph.D. in Economics from Stanford University and is better known in Portugal as an economist and by his Portuguese name of Alfredo Marvão Pereira. Rabbi Pereira lives with his wife Elisheva in Richmond, Virginia. They have five children and six grandchildren who live in the USA and in Israel and who all share a great love for Portugal. His passions, aside from Judaic Studies and Economics include history, in particular Portuguese history.