Listen in the Lobby: Low String Ensemble

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Grand Lobby

Directly before the sold-out performance by Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott, enjoy chamber music performed by Virginia Tech student cellists and bassists in the Low String Ensemble.

Free

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
