Listen in the Lobby: Low String Ensemble

Grand Lobby
Directly before the sold-out performance by Yo-Yo Ma and Kathryn Stott, enjoy chamber music performed by Virginia Tech student cellists and bassists in the Low String Ensemble.
Free
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Sep 2, 2017
Sep 2, 2017
