Lines and Pauses - Photography Exhibition

Marc Pachon a self-taught Springfield photographer who specializes in capturing movement and shadows of the human form. His show, “Lines and Pauses” is the culmination of works captured over the last years with local and international dancers and models, tied together with a common thread of fabric moving from one shot to the next, interspersed with his freeze-frame captures of moments in time that disappeared as soon as the photograph was taken. The show runs March 4 to April 5 at the Arches Gallery in Building 9 of the newly renovated Workhouse Arts Center. The Open House will be on March 14, 2020, where Marc will be available to discuss his work.