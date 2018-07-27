Lincoln's Wedding

Free Event – No RSVP required

Come celebrate the real marriage our Mr. Lincoln (Ron Carley) and Miss Mary Todd (Tina Woolum) as they say their “I do” on our riverside bluff. In 2017, Ron Carley, who has portrayed President Lincoln for Belle Grove since 2014, asked his girlfriend, Tina Woolum, who has portrayed Mary Todd Lincoln since 2016 asked her to marry him on the front steps of Belle Grove Plantation. This year, Ron and Tina will exchange wedding vows as a Civil War reenactment of the marriage of President Lincoln and Miss Mary Todd.

They would like to invite you to join in the celebration as the sun sets over the river. The wedding will start at 7pm. You may dress in period dress or come in comfort. They ask that in lieu of a wedding gift to please make a donation to the James Madison Belle Grove Foundation to help with the restoration of the 1720-1750 Summer Kitchen, Ice House and Smokehouse.